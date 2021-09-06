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MEDICAL PROVIDERS INJECTING PEOPLE WITH POISON AND DO NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE INJECTING
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21 views • September 06, 2021
MEDICAL PROVIDERS INJECTING PEOPLE W/POISON- DOES NOT EVEN HAVE- LEGALLY REQUIRED LIST OF INGREDIENTS
MEDICAL PROVIDERS INJECTING PEOPLE WITH POISON AND DO NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE INJECTING
VIDEO – MANY REPORTS CITING THE POISON BEING CALLED "VACCINE" NOT HAVING THE LEGALLY REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION TO DETERMINE WHAT IS INSIDE THE INJECTION
MEDICAL PROVIDERS INJECTING PEOPLE WITH POISON AND DO NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE INJECTING
VIDEO – MANY REPORTS CITING THE POISON BEING CALLED "VACCINE" NOT HAVING THE LEGALLY REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION TO DETERMINE WHAT IS INSIDE THE INJECTION
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