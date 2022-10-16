2022 10 16 John Haller's Prophecy Update "World in Peril"

How long, oh Lord, before You return? How long will You tolerate the assault on the natural order of things? How long will You be mocked? Our world is in peril and the masses have rejected You as the Sovereign God who will judge.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.