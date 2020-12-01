LIVE ARIZONA STATE LEGISLATURE PUBLIC HEARING ON ELECTION PART 1 OF PART 2

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In it's much anticipated second hearing before a state legislature, the Trump legal team will present evidence of widespread voter fraud in Arizona. The hearing in Pennsylvania was so explosive, over 30 representatives co-signed a bill to TAKE back the electoral powers.
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