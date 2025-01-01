HUGE UPDATE! POLICE ARE "TRAINED" TO DO THIS TO THE ELDERLY - Here's the Deal

CASE IN POINT:

On one of my recent posts I explained how "government" and it's Maritime Admiralty Law #Courts are COMPLICIT in the crimes against humanity!





Here's a great example!





You actually had a prosecutor,IN A VERY RARE DISPLAY, file charges against #Police officer from the #OklahomaCityPoliceDepartment for the clearly visible ASSAULT & BATTERY of this elderly man





So.... Everything will be okay right???





NO, because the Oklahoma Atty. General is also a #Criminal,

and he stepped in and dropped the charges!





This is because "government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime, which has built a system ensuring they will never get punished for their crimes... By claiming to dispense "Justice"





If THIS is "Justice" I'd certainly hate to see INJUSTICE!!!





It's a big club, and YOU ain't in it!

Matter of fact, YOU are the club's TARGET!





You'll be their #Slave and YOU'LL LIKE IT!

Or men with guns will cage you OR just beat you to death!

Don't the POLICE just make you feel "Safe?"





Original video:

HUGE UPDATE! POLICE ARE "TRAINED" TO DO THIS TO THE ELDERLY?!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/6gxwwlS2Ctk/