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Bioweapons in Ukraine - Funded and Managed by the USA
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497 views • March 14, 2022
Francis Boyle, JD, professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, and the leading expert on biological weapons emphatically states that the labs found in Ukraine by Russian troops are funded and run by the USA. The thousands of scientists working in these labs all over the world he calls, Death Scientists.
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You can follow Regis Tremblay at:
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZejQZ1pkbGaq/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/tremregi
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