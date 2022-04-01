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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 03/31/2022
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10 views • April 01, 2022
Arizona has done the right thing here as Governor Doug Ducey has signed three good bills into law, but the Sec. of State KATIE HOBBS is saying it takes away a woman's right to choose "guaranteed by the Constitution."
She is wrong! The Constitution doesn't guarantee that, and only the democrats think that will take away rights. They are not representatives of the people. Only representing themselves on our dime..
She is wrong! The Constitution doesn't guarantee that, and only the democrats think that will take away rights. They are not representatives of the people. Only representing themselves on our dime..
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