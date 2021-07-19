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45,000 dead from C0vid jabs in 3 days – lawyer Thomas Renz sues federal government
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210 views • July 19, 2021
Here we go. A whistleblower has some shocking information. As we've suspected, it would seem The Govt and Pharma has been lying. There are at least, 45k deaths in the USA alone. I believe it's way more than that.
Finally, shits about to go down. Long Live the TRUTH!
Genocide, Pharmageddon, Mass Murder, Crimes Against Humanity.
source:
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/waJKy223PjkyNDVh
Finally, shits about to go down. Long Live the TRUTH!
Genocide, Pharmageddon, Mass Murder, Crimes Against Humanity.
source:
Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/waJKy223PjkyNDVh
Keywords
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