Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Technocracy Expert Patrick Wood Dissects Sustainable Development and Transhumanism
69 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 20 days ago |


Technocracy is a term coined by engineers and scientists from Columbia University who invented an alternative form of government in an attempt to replace capitalism during the 1930s. Patrick Wood, an author, lecturer, and authority on the subject of technocracy and sustainable development, explains in detail how the two agendas are one and the same. Technocracy removes political structure and citizen involvement from society. It also hands control of the world over to a scientific dictatorship, along with eliminating the concept of private property ownership. Patrick lays out the history of technocracy and sustainable development and explains the chilling core concepts of transhumanism.



TAKEAWAYS


Patrick has written Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order and Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation 


Marxism is a useful tool that technocrats use to destroy the fabric of society


Private property ownership is one of the key elements that America was founded upon and what makes our country great


Crises and chaos arise only so that the global elites can drive the world closer to achieving sustainable development



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Technocracy The Hard Road to World Order Book: https://amzn.to/3DtNphn

The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3Wr3nBn

Technocracy Rising Book: https://amzn.to/3h7FZZF

Technocracy News: https://www.technocracy.news/

COVID 19 Road Map Document: https://bit.ly/3CUXTG1

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo


🔗 CONNECT WITH PATRICK WOOD

Website: https://patrickwood.substack.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
capitalismluciferiantechnocracytranshumanismsustainable developmentcolumbia universitypatrick woodagenda 2020satanic elitestina griffincounter culture mom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket