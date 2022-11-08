Technocracy Expert Patrick Wood Dissects Sustainable Development and Transhumanism

Technocracy is a term coined by engineers and scientists from Columbia University who invented an alternative form of government in an attempt to replace capitalism during the 1930s. Patrick Wood, an author, lecturer, and authority on the subject of technocracy and sustainable development, explains in detail how the two agendas are one and the same. Technocracy removes political structure and citizen involvement from society. It also hands control of the world over to a scientific dictatorship, along with eliminating the concept of private property ownership. Patrick lays out the history of technocracy and sustainable development and explains the chilling core concepts of transhumanism.
TAKEAWAYS
Patrick has written Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order and Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation
Marxism is a useful tool that technocrats use to destroy the fabric of society
Private property ownership is one of the key elements that America was founded upon and what makes our country great
Crises and chaos arise only so that the global elites can drive the world closer to achieving sustainable development
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Technocracy The Hard Road to World Order Book: https://amzn.to/3DtNphn
The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3Wr3nBn
Technocracy Rising Book: https://amzn.to/3h7FZZF
Technocracy News: https://www.technocracy.news/
COVID 19 Road Map Document: https://bit.ly/3CUXTG1
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
🔗 CONNECT WITH PATRICK WOOD
Website: https://patrickwood.substack.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.