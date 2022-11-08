Technocracy Expert Patrick Wood Dissects Sustainable Development and Transhumanism



Technocracy is a term coined by engineers and scientists from Columbia University who invented an alternative form of government in an attempt to replace capitalism during the 1930s. Patrick Wood, an author, lecturer, and authority on the subject of technocracy and sustainable development, explains in detail how the two agendas are one and the same. Technocracy removes political structure and citizen involvement from society. It also hands control of the world over to a scientific dictatorship, along with eliminating the concept of private property ownership. Patrick lays out the history of technocracy and sustainable development and explains the chilling core concepts of transhumanism.







TAKEAWAYS





Patrick has written Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order and Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation





Marxism is a useful tool that technocrats use to destroy the fabric of society





Private property ownership is one of the key elements that America was founded upon and what makes our country great





Crises and chaos arise only so that the global elites can drive the world closer to achieving sustainable development







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Technocracy The Hard Road to World Order Book: https://amzn.to/3DtNphn

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Technocracy Rising Book: https://amzn.to/3h7FZZF

Technocracy News: https://www.technocracy.news/

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