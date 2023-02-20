Create New Account
Martus for Truth: Which Are You Believing?
Martus for Truth
Published Yesterday |

Are you believing only Truth, or are you making yourself susceptible to deception, indeed to lies, libel, and slander? Are you following God or the Father of Lies? Are you too proud to admit when you don't know what's going on? Are you humble enough to do your own research, or do you accuse others of "talking in circles" when you simply don't like what they have to say?


#PsalmNinety, #Truth, #Lies

