TRUTH... America is Toast Trump & Netanyahu Evil Genocidal Psychopaths Winning
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2368 followers
Follow
139 views • 1 day ago

Christopher James is back with a powerful Live stream routing out corruption and evil in USA.


The American people are beyond lost as is rest of world only truth backed by force will stop all this evil. The time has long past for the masses to take down all the corruption occurring with people acting for service corporations [governments]


Genocide is occurring worldwide quietly and the vaccinated continue to drop in record numbers. Trump is shown to the world of his massive corruption and treason against the American people and rest of the world.


Never in the history of America has there ever been a time such as this to stop evil. Mankind is finished it these evil people operating worldwide are not stopped.


PLEASE share this video everywhere the world must learn the truth and

take this evil out.


The call goes out to those in Military, police and the people worldwide


RISE UP FIGHT THIS EVIL MANKIND RUNNING OUT OF TIME!


ANTISEMITIC BULLSHIT CARD CANNOT BE PLAYED EVER AGAIN !!!


STAND IN TRUTH EXPOSE ALL INVOLVED IN GAZA


This must be our moment when the world wipes this evil off face of this

earth we cannot fail.


MasterPeace is the ONLY product Christopher stands behind because of the enormous power it has to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


Sign up for access/order for your friends and families health while supporting Christopher.


Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU

MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html

MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Part 3 - HISTORICAL MOMENT MANKIND / MASTERPEACE REMOVES GRAPHENE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/muNURWQudcfd/


Thank you so much God bless and God Speed truly appreciate everyone's help to get this out.


Christopher

