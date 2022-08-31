An Anonymous Insider Exposed Infighting Conspiracy within CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f88050c
Recently, in a live broadcast on August 24, an anonymous whistleblower of the CCP exposed inner stories of the political struggle of top kleptocrats. Miles Guo said that revelations of corruption and conspiracy in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have shocked the party insiders. Ever since the Namputuo (南普陀) Conference, Xi Jinping(习近平) took office and in order to quickly grasp power, Xi and Wang Qishan (王岐山) launched an anti-corruption campaign, in other words, to eliminate dissidents in the name of anti-corruption. However, in the process of carrying out the political campaign, Wang Qishan, who holds the power of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, protects the interests of Zeng Qinghong (曾庆红) family and put the blame squarely on Xi Jinping.