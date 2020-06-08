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Masks, Isolation, Pollution on top of Radar Waves
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21 views • June 08, 2020
Timely that Covid-19 was predicted ahead of this pandemic and right at the time many of our friends and family members have been subjected to radar waves on a massive scale for nearly 15 years.
Greed is deadly for Americans.
Greed is deadly for Americans.
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