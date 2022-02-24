Long queues form outside Ukrainian petrol stations amid Russian invasion

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Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address early Thursday, a military operation will take place in separatist regions of Ukraine claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law, urging citizens to not panic.