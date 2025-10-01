BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - October 1 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
October 1, 2025

Warmongering rhetoric takes root as Poland's Prime Minister implores the West to recognize the Ukraine conflict as its own at the Warsaw security forum. Europe is left divided. Kiev cries nuclear fallout - accusing Moscow of shelling the Zaporozhye Power Plant. Experts debunk the accusation, confirming that Ukrainian strikes are putting the atomic facility at risk. The head of the Supreme Muslim Council accuses Israel of exploiting the war in Gaza to expel Islamic believers from the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque. The site holds major religious significance for Jewish people as well.


This video was made with linuxmint.

RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


Keywords
newsrussiart
