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Connecticut is 6th State to End Religious Vaccine Exemption
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160 views • April 29, 2021
Connecticut is 6th State to End Religious Vaccine Exemption
Alex Jones is joined by attorney Norm Pattis of https://www.normpattis.com/ who breaks the news about his filing against the unconstitutional ban on religious exemptions for vaccines in Connecticut. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089da76565ec60024261600
Alex Jones is joined by attorney Norm Pattis of https://www.normpattis.com/ who breaks the news about his filing against the unconstitutional ban on religious exemptions for vaccines in Connecticut. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089da76565ec60024261600
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