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Igno Vyro
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10 views • April 18, 2021
The only virus in the world is ignorance.
All this Covid, Variant, Mask, Vax bullshit is just a cover for 5G that destroys oxygen. At low power 5G gives you flu like symptoms. A 5G high power direct frequency beam it can deplete the oxygen in .your body in an instant, and the guy 7 feet away from you will be fine. That is what is really fixing to go down.
Hard Core Truth @ www.PopChurch.com
Send Us Some Love: [email protected]
All this Covid, Variant, Mask, Vax bullshit is just a cover for 5G that destroys oxygen. At low power 5G gives you flu like symptoms. A 5G high power direct frequency beam it can deplete the oxygen in .your body in an instant, and the guy 7 feet away from you will be fine. That is what is really fixing to go down.
Hard Core Truth @ www.PopChurch.com
Send Us Some Love: [email protected]
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