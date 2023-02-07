Chinese Balloons and Education Blooms | Free Thinkers Daily | Ep 58

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The public's attention was captivated by a Chinese weather balloon that made its way across the US while other important news went largely unnoticed, Rusty has an ordained meeting with a couple battling Alzheimers, and why a lifestyle of giving can bring about lasting change. All that and more on this episode.
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