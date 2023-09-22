Create New Account
They're Doing This On Purpose
They Could Stop This Sh!t Tomorrow — But They Don’t Want To

* Southern border

* Large cities

* Education system

* Economy/inflation/housing crisis

* Hostile take-over: was this always the left’s plan?

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence; but can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 22 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3ju250-title-ep.-2094-09222023.html

