They're Doing This On Purpose

They Could Stop This Sh!t Tomorrow — But They Don’t Want To
* Southern border
* Large cities
* Education system
* Economy/inflation/housing crisis
* Hostile take-over: was this always the left’s plan?
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence; but can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 September 2023
