© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conscience and Compassion
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • March 31, 2022
Notes ----
- Conscience and Compassion -
We should not judge others unless we have no sin on our consciences.
Leave judgement to God.
Let God in - Too many people are self sufficient, not open to God's help.
Jesus says, return to me with your whole heart;
for I am gracious and merciful.
When we have compassion and forgive someone who sins, or has judged us,
then truly something new is happening.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
- Conscience and Compassion -
We should not judge others unless we have no sin on our consciences.
Leave judgement to God.
Let God in - Too many people are self sufficient, not open to God's help.
Jesus says, return to me with your whole heart;
for I am gracious and merciful.
When we have compassion and forgive someone who sins, or has judged us,
then truly something new is happening.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.