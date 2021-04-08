This Canadian Pastor Runs Off The Police, As They Illegally Try To Invade And Arrest At A Passover Service At Easter, GREAT JOB!

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Praise God! People from all walks of life are waking up to their rights and government abuses. We don't have to be like so many of the sheeple who are blindly following and obeying unlawful and unconstitutional RULES, not laws, and giving away their freedoms, and in many cases, their very lives. STAND UP WITH THESE BRAVE PATRIOTS AND STOP THE MADDNESS!!!