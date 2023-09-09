Create New Account
Moving Closer to War, Communism & The Planned Destruction of America
Published 19 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 9.8


N. KOREA LAUNCHES FIRST TACTICAL NUCLEAR ATTACK SUBMARINE

https://slaynews.com/news/north-korea-launches-first-tactical-nuclear-attack-submarine/


FULTON COUNTY SPECIAL GRAND JURY REPORT

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/08/politics/fulton-county-special-grand-jury-report/index.html


DR. STELLA PREDICTS NEW OUTBREAK TRIGGERED BY BOOSTER SHOT

https://www.newswars.com/must-watch-dr-stella-predicts-new-outbreak-to-be-triggered-by-covid-booster/


RELEASE OF NANOPARTICLES CAN CAUSE STROKE EPIDEMICS

https://ussanews.com/2023/09/05/top-neuroethics-professor-at-georgetown-university-raises-alarm-on-how-the-release-of-nanoparticles-can-cause-stroke-epidemics/


Keywords
current eventsnewsbiblerussiagooglechristianityprophecyinternetukrainenorth koreacommentarynukescivilperezboostersaugustostella emanuel

