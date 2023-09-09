Moving Closer to War, Communism & The Planned Destruction of America

END TIME NEWS REPORT 9.8
Please give a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program
N. KOREA LAUNCHES FIRST TACTICAL NUCLEAR ATTACK SUBMARINE
https://slaynews.com/news/north-korea-launches-first-tactical-nuclear-attack-submarine/
FULTON COUNTY SPECIAL GRAND JURY REPORT
https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/08/politics/fulton-county-special-grand-jury-report/index.html
DR. STELLA PREDICTS NEW OUTBREAK TRIGGERED BY BOOSTER SHOT
https://www.newswars.com/must-watch-dr-stella-predicts-new-outbreak-to-be-triggered-by-covid-booster/
RELEASE OF NANOPARTICLES CAN CAUSE STROKE EPIDEMICS
https://ussanews.com/2023/09/05/top-neuroethics-professor-at-georgetown-university-raises-alarm-on-how-the-release-of-nanoparticles-can-cause-stroke-epidemics/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.