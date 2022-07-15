Stew Peters Full Show: Expert Claims Georgia Guidestones Destroyed by DRONE

Stew Peters Show brings you a GRIPPING new show that you will NEVER let go!

Sheila Holm joins to discuss the collapse of the Georgia Guidestones, and how the time capsule hidden beneath the granite stones is missing! Baheej Saliba is back to discuss how the Globalists are programming the population to accept a demonic Sharia culture that erases human identity. John Lukach, author of “Curious: Start The Conversation” offers a solution to combat the COVID Bioweapon with a formula that disarms, & neutralize the LETHAL spike proteins that are killing millions globally. Australia is now facing a “new variant” called the ‘Ninja’ variant. Maria Zeee joins to discuss the events occurring in Australia as they are preparing to lockdown their nation AGAIN!