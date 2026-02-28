REPOST | 🎓 Why Canadian Families Are Choosing Alternative Schools | Greg Needham & Lauralynn Mercer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Canadian families running out of options when it comes to education? Across the nation, parents are asking an important question: Is the current education system truly helping our children thrive — academically, emotionally, and spiritually?
In this important conversation, we are joined by Greg Needham and Laurelyn Mercer from the Canadian Christian Education Movement to explore the growing shift toward faith-based and alternative education models in Canada — and why more families are choosing them.
Together, they discuss why *education is discipleship*, how worldview shapes a child’s future, and what practical options exist for families and churches right now.
CHAPTERS & KEY MOMENTS
00:00 – Welcome & Why This Conversation Matters
• Video
01:06 – Why Families Are Rethinking Public Education
• Video
02:31 – Academic Outcomes, Mental Health & "Fit"
• Video
04:28 – What Is the Canadian Christian Education Movement?
• Video
06:14 – Cultural Pressures & Spiritual Formation
• Video
12:42 – Education Options Explained (Homeschool, Hybrid, Micro-Schools & More)
• Video
18:37 – Provincial Freedom & Government Regulation
• Video
21:33 – Mental Health, Bullying & Protecting Childhood
• Video
24:29 – "Education Is Discipleship" — Final Encouragement
• Video
26:16 – How Families & Churches Can Take the Next Step
• Video
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• Faith-aligned education strengthens both academic performance and spiritual formation
• Families now have more options than ever — including homeschool co-ops, hybrid models, learning pods, and micro-schools
• Mental health, belonging, and worldview alignment matter deeply for children
• Churches can play a powerful role in supporting Christ-centred education
• Parents are not alone — support and guidance are available across Canada
---
