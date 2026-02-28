BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REPOST | 🎓 Why Canadian Families Are Choosing Alternative Schools | Greg Needham & Lauralynn Mercer
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 2 days ago

👉 Give securely online: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-... 📞 Donate by phone: 1-866-844-0844


Are Canadian families running out of options when it comes to education? Across the nation, parents are asking an important question: Is the current education system truly helping our children thrive — academically, emotionally, and spiritually?


In this important conversation, we are joined by Greg Needham and Laurelyn Mercer from the Canadian Christian Education Movement to explore the growing shift toward faith-based and alternative education models in Canada — and why more families are choosing them.


Together, they discuss why *education is discipleship*, how worldview shapes a child’s future, and what practical options exist for families and churches right now.


📣 HELP US SHARE THIS MESSAGE


If this program encouraged you, please:


✔️ Like the video

✔️ Subscribe to the channel: / @faytenetv

✔️ Share this episode with your friends, church leaders, parents, and grandparents


Your sharing helps this message reach families from coast to coast.


⏱️ CHAPTERS & KEY MOMENTS


00:00 – Welcome & Why This Conversation Matters

   • Video


01:06 – Why Families Are Rethinking Public Education

   • Video


02:31 – Academic Outcomes, Mental Health & “Fit”

   • Video


04:28 – What Is the Canadian Christian Education Movement?

   • Video


06:14 – Cultural Pressures & Spiritual Formation

   • Video


12:42 – Education Options Explained (Homeschool, Hybrid, Micro-Schools & More)

   • Video


18:37 – Provincial Freedom & Government Regulation

   • Video


21:33 – Mental Health, Bullying & Protecting Childhood

   • Video


24:29 – “Education Is Discipleship” — Final Encouragement

   • Video


26:16 – How Families & Churches Can Take the Next Step

   • Video


 KEY TAKEAWAYS


• Faith-aligned education strengthens both academic performance and spiritual formation

• Families now have more options than ever — including homeschool co-ops, hybrid models, learning pods, and micro-schools

• Mental health, belonging, and worldview alignment matter deeply for children

• Churches can play a powerful role in supporting Christ-centred education

• Parents are not alone — support and guidance are available across Canada


---


 NEED PRAYER? If this conversation raised questions or stirred your heart, our prayer team would be honoured to stand with you.


📞 24/7 Prayer Line: 1-866-885-4907


---


 📺 WATCH MORE & STAY CONNECTED


🌐 Watch anytime: https://www.faytene.tv

📺 Subscribe on YouTube: / @faytenetv

Keywords
canadabiblicalworldviewfaithinactionfaithandfamilyfaytenetvchristianeducationeducationisdiscipleshiphomeschoolcanadachristianparents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Patel FIRES agents linked to 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid

FBI Director Patel FIRES agents linked to 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid

Ramon Tomey
Supreme Court settlement reinforces parental rights in LGBTQ+ school materials case

Supreme Court settlement reinforces parental rights in LGBTQ+ school materials case

Belle Carter
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
Software engineer accidentally gains control of 7,000 robot vacuums, exposing serious security flaw

Software engineer accidentally gains control of 7,000 robot vacuums, exposing serious security flaw

Kevin Hughes
The Android ID Trap: How Google&#8217;s Developer Registry Paves the Way for Digital Tyranny

The Android ID Trap: How Google’s Developer Registry Paves the Way for Digital Tyranny

Douglas Harrington
Humor and laughter: Natural therapies for mood and emotional health

Humor and laughter: Natural therapies for mood and emotional health

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy