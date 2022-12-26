DR. VERNON COLEMAN: Tying It All Together - 21st December 2022





December 21st, 2022

🆕⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

⚠️Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G⚠️

⫸vernoncoleman⫷ https://vernoncoleman.org/

Vernon Coleman wrote:

It’s just before Christmas 2022 and this is video number 318. I was a mere lad with hair when I started making videos just under three years ago. It seems like a lifetime and a half away.

Back In April 2022, I made a video entitled ‘We have eight months’ in which I pointed out that we were on the brink of the Great Reset.

Well, the eight months are up and we’re in a world where everything we do is controlled by the conspirators. We are already part of the way into the nightmare I talked about when I made my video entitled ‘Nightmare on your street’. The social credit scheme which controls the Chinese population is already with us.

Thank you for watching. Please visit my websites www.vernoncoleman.com and www.vernoncoleman.org where there is new material most days

Please remember that you are not alone. More and more people are waking up. And once they are awake they don’t go back to sleep. Which means that our numbers are growing daily.

Distrust the government, avoid mass media and fight the lies. And remember we have God on our side.

Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.