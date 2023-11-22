Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Floyd: The Truth
channel image
Son of the Republic
601 Subscribers
92 views
Published Yesterday

Inconvenient Facts

* Fentanyl, methamphetamine, clogged arteries and ’rona

* No evidence of asphyxiation, strangulation or injury to the neck

* FBI intervention with medical examiner before cause of death was changed on the autopsy report

* Prior arrest(s) with similar behavior

* Minneapolis Police Chief’s apparent perjury during officers’ trial re: maximal restraint technique


• WATCH: The Fall Of Minneapolis

The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6341571807112

Keywords
fake newscorruptioncover-updeceptionmind controlpropagandajesse watterspsy-opbrainwashingbig liefentanylheart diseasepsychological operationdeceitgaslightingthought controlmob ruledishonestycoronaviruscovidmethamphetaminegeorge floydsummer of lovecorrupt newsclogged artery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket