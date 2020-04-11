Prophecy for Prophecy Club Members - Stan 11/04/2020

In light of the upcoming election, Pastor Stan takes a look at a dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone. Also, last night in Pastor Stan's prayer closet, he asked the Lord for a Prophecy for the Prophecy Club members, and shares that in today's broadcast!Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:If you are lead by God to support us, you can find more contact information for us at:To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comDon't forget to mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comTo watch over 200 dvd's from Stan, Leslie and everybody at the Prophecy Club, visit:www.watchprophecyclub.comIf you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com