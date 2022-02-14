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MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Gets Absolutely Gutted By America's Frontline Doctors
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626 views • February 14, 2022
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Gets Absolutely Gutted By America's Frontline Doctors
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is a propagandist, not a legitimate news source. Period. Nothing More. Nothing Less... well, maybe less...
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MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is a propagandist, not a legitimate news source. Period. Nothing More. Nothing Less... well, maybe less...
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Join our Community: https://redvoicemedia.net/community Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
Get the new “Let’s Go Brandon!” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Don't Go to Jail over a Gun! Get This State Gun Law Guide 100% Free: https://redvoicemedia.net/stategunlaws
Bitcoin = Freedom! Easily buy and sell crypto today: https://redvoicemedia.net/crypto
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