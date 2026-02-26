BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
15 Most Terrifying Bridges You Don't Want To Cross
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
123 followers
0
144 views • 3 days ago

Mirrored Content
It's said there are well over half a million bridges in the world. Many of them are made of concrete and steel, and people drive, walk, or bike across them every day like it’s nothing. But then you have the more remote bridges that even Indiana Jones would feel too scared to cross. Bridges made of thin bamboo, vines, or decaying slabs of wood offer dangerous paths across mountain chasms and rushing rivers can help travelers get from A to B, as long as they don’t give right under their feet. So join us for today’s video, where we count down the top 15 dangerous bridges you should not cross!

Keywords
documentarygeographytourismarchitecturebridges
