Proud Boys Leader Released from Washington DC Jail - Served 4 months for burning a BLM banner

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Enrique Tarrio pled guilty to two charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a DC church and possessing two rifle mags when he was arrested last year.
Tarrio served a total of four months and a week jail time and was released Friday.
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