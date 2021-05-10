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Спасение от пандемии. Лучшие юмористы спасают людей от стресса!
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3570 views • May 10, 2021
На видео М. Задорнов, М. Галкин и другие люди рассуждают о многих пандемиях, которыми уже более 30 лет организация ВОЗ пытается с помощью СМИ вводить людей в стресс, что приводит к блокировке иммунитета и многим болезням. Шутки и факты о пандемии смогут поднять иммунитет каждому и перестать бояться лжи.
Видео в честь 9 мая, памяти М. Задорнова и всех, кто говорил правду на ТВ. Пусть этот день станет началом победы над паникой и стрессом!
Видео в честь 9 мая, памяти М. Задорнова и всех, кто говорил правду на ТВ. Пусть этот день станет началом победы над паникой и стрессом!
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