Obscure health tips that helped me avoid dying suddenly.

Spoke to my neighbor yesterday. Due for heart surgery. She and her husband EACH had 4 ambulance calls since they got jabbed. She sez problems immediately after jabs. She has seen family and young people die suddenly also but did not know of the Cull until i told her about the Died Suddenly documentary..altho she intuitively suspected that there was a depopulation agenda, early on. Only watches mainstream TV. I suggested that she watch ANTIDOTE videos on Brighteon.









The weapon is a variety and diabolical. Iirc, Dr Northrup, estimates 2 to 3 years left for the jabbed. Luc Montagnier and Malone say damage is irreversible. I have found otherwise but not for all of the pathogens. Bryan Ardis protocol works for 10 hours and I began to raise my perf from 0.5 to 2 from his info. Then the Law of Attraction helped me out a lot.





These screen grabs

contained obscure health

tips that were helpful

to my lifting my

Perfusion Index,

thereby avoiding

dying suddenly.









