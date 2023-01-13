Create New Account
Obscure health tips that helped me avoid dying suddenly.
   Spoke to my neighbor yesterday.  Due for heart surgery.  She and her husband EACH had 4 ambulance calls since they got jabbed.  She sez problems immediately after jabs.  She has  seen family and young people die suddenly also but did not know of the Cull until i told her about the Died Suddenly documentary..altho she intuitively suspected that there was a depopulation agenda, early on.  Only watches mainstream TV.    I suggested that she watch ANTIDOTE videos on Brighteon. 



The weapon is a variety and diabolical.  Iirc, Dr Northrup, estimates 2 to 3 years left for the jabbed.  Luc Montagnier and Malone say damage is irreversible.  I have found otherwise but not for all of the pathogens.  Bryan Ardis protocol works for 10 hours and I began to raise my perf from 0.5 to 2 from his info.  Then the Law of Attraction helped me out a lot.

These screen grabs
contained obscure health
tips that were helpful
to my lifting my
Perfusion Index,
thereby avoiding
dying suddenly.



Keywords
sheddingantidotesuddenlysadsdied suddenly

