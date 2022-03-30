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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 29, 2022
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130 views • March 30, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF MARCH 29, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/713AQZRfUDwM/
https://ussanews.com/2022/03/29/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-march-29-2022/
@AquariusNL cause i know you like these ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✊
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 29, 2022
Posted on March 29, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 29 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
“Welcome to the Great Awakening”
…Q
“Something Big is Coming and All the Right People are Scared, Very Scared.”
“It’s Show Time.”
…JFK AwakeningQ17
“Trailing Clouds of Glory”
October 11, 2020 – #4752 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
Tues. 29 March White Hats: Welcome to the Great Awakening, Q
In the Fall of 2017 posts began appearing on anonymous online forums which have since become “the biggest ‘inside’ ‘approved’ information dump in American history,” giving We, The People unprecedented insight into a far-reaching shadow war between patriots (within and outside of government and military) and an evil international Cabal intent on destroying America and quashing its founding principles.
In Real Time we are witnessing the exposure of past and present crimes of this Cabal, actions to bring them to justice, and the ushering in of a great, Global Awakening.
You are currently witnessing the END GAME unfold: the Durham Investigation End Game of 'Resting-Bitch-Face' Hillary Clinton – Obama – CIA – Five Eyes.
The stolen 2020 Election was given to the Democrats and Biden Administration in order to set up the greatest Sting Operation in history.
The purpose of the White Hat Military Sting Operation was to expose the foreign occupation of all three branches of the US Government.
Records of Military personal and high positioned commanders, Deep State Intel officers and agencies who colluded with the Plandemic (Fauci, Gates, CDC, NIH, WHO, World Bank, GPMB, ect) were now being secured in sealed indictments.
The Crime of the Century was unfolding and being exposed by hundreds of thousands of White Hats across the world.
Bringing down a 6,000 year old Satanic system was happening. Keep buckled up. We were inside a Near Death Experience – with an Event as the collapse. The whole World will see and experience the pain. It had to be this way. Q
You were watching a movie:
China’s Prime Minister XI was working on dissolving the Chinese Communist Party – he had to in order for Communist China to be part of the Global Currency Reset.
In the US the Military was in charge and answered to duly elected Donald Trump in his Mar a Largo Florida office. The Biden Administration was composed of three actors playing Biden functioning from a White House Hollywood movie set, another in Georgia and controlled by the Military White Hats.
The UK, Germany and Canada were inside their own Continuity of Government plans, as were many nations functioning inside a silent worldwide Military Operation designed to take down the Deep State Cabal.
Global Currency Reset:
On Sat. 12 March banks worldwide were switched to the new SWIFT Global Financial System.
On Tues. 15 March Delta Force took over the Emergency Broadcast System from the corrupt CIA.
As of Fri. 18 March at 6pm EST the fiat US Dollar was no longer being used in International Trade.
By Sun. 20 March the fiat US dollar was officially dead according to Charlie Ward.
On Mon. 21 March a new gold/asset-backed Quantum Financial System officially began across the globe.
By Tues. 22 March seven countries began using their gold/asset-backed currencies including Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia. More were likely in the system by now. The US would be the last country to go.
The Central Bank of Russia announced that the Russian Ruble currency was gold backed as of Mon. 28 March.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/713AQZRfUDwM/
https://ussanews.com/2022/03/29/special-restored-republic-via-a-gcr-report-as-of-march-29-2022/
@AquariusNL cause i know you like these ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✊
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of March 29, 2022
Posted on March 29, 2022 by Constitutional Nobody
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Tues. 29 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
“Welcome to the Great Awakening”
…Q
“Something Big is Coming and All the Right People are Scared, Very Scared.”
“It’s Show Time.”
…JFK AwakeningQ17
“Trailing Clouds of Glory”
October 11, 2020 – #4752 Music & the Spoken Word (thetabernaclechoir.org)
Judy Note:
Tues. 29 March White Hats: Welcome to the Great Awakening, Q
In the Fall of 2017 posts began appearing on anonymous online forums which have since become “the biggest ‘inside’ ‘approved’ information dump in American history,” giving We, The People unprecedented insight into a far-reaching shadow war between patriots (within and outside of government and military) and an evil international Cabal intent on destroying America and quashing its founding principles.
In Real Time we are witnessing the exposure of past and present crimes of this Cabal, actions to bring them to justice, and the ushering in of a great, Global Awakening.
You are currently witnessing the END GAME unfold: the Durham Investigation End Game of 'Resting-Bitch-Face' Hillary Clinton – Obama – CIA – Five Eyes.
The stolen 2020 Election was given to the Democrats and Biden Administration in order to set up the greatest Sting Operation in history.
The purpose of the White Hat Military Sting Operation was to expose the foreign occupation of all three branches of the US Government.
Records of Military personal and high positioned commanders, Deep State Intel officers and agencies who colluded with the Plandemic (Fauci, Gates, CDC, NIH, WHO, World Bank, GPMB, ect) were now being secured in sealed indictments.
The Crime of the Century was unfolding and being exposed by hundreds of thousands of White Hats across the world.
Bringing down a 6,000 year old Satanic system was happening. Keep buckled up. We were inside a Near Death Experience – with an Event as the collapse. The whole World will see and experience the pain. It had to be this way. Q
You were watching a movie:
China’s Prime Minister XI was working on dissolving the Chinese Communist Party – he had to in order for Communist China to be part of the Global Currency Reset.
In the US the Military was in charge and answered to duly elected Donald Trump in his Mar a Largo Florida office. The Biden Administration was composed of three actors playing Biden functioning from a White House Hollywood movie set, another in Georgia and controlled by the Military White Hats.
The UK, Germany and Canada were inside their own Continuity of Government plans, as were many nations functioning inside a silent worldwide Military Operation designed to take down the Deep State Cabal.
Global Currency Reset:
On Sat. 12 March banks worldwide were switched to the new SWIFT Global Financial System.
On Tues. 15 March Delta Force took over the Emergency Broadcast System from the corrupt CIA.
As of Fri. 18 March at 6pm EST the fiat US Dollar was no longer being used in International Trade.
By Sun. 20 March the fiat US dollar was officially dead according to Charlie Ward.
On Mon. 21 March a new gold/asset-backed Quantum Financial System officially began across the globe.
By Tues. 22 March seven countries began using their gold/asset-backed currencies including Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia. More were likely in the system by now. The US would be the last country to go.
The Central Bank of Russia announced that the Russian Ruble currency was gold backed as of Mon. 28 March.
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