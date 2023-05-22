WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Mandy Bishop.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
A native Michigonian in The US, Mandy Bishop now calls Straya' 🇦🇺home. She is active in the local Northern Rivers community, lives off grid and runs homesteads on how to live sustainably. Real sustainability not the Bullshit Buzzword the Globalists throw around.
She's also walked around around the whole Continent and kayaked the entire length of The River Murray. Pretty good effort that.
Next up...Dave Oneegs.
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.