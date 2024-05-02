THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

Track for the EP Small Red Pills 1 (easy to swallow). For the letter E.

lyrics

Election (time):



It's election time.

Gonna speak your mind.

Gonna vote for your guy.

Gonna count em up right.



It's election time.

Another campaign grind.

Same old talking points.

Gonna melt your mind.



It's election time.

No id required.

Mail them in twice.

The dead will rise.



It's selection time.

You're left behind.

You don't decide.

It's a fukin crime.



It's a nation's blight.

It's compromised.

No truth can shine.

Voting pencil in your eye.



It's decision time.

The divided combine.

We pay the price.

Put em all on ice.



We're out of time

It's decision time.



Come together time

Put em all on ice.

It's election time.