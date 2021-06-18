Joe Biden: Not Old Friends With Xi Jinping. It Is Pure Business

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06/16/2021 During the press conference after his summit with Russian President Putin, President Joe Biden said he’s not old friends with Xi Jinping. “It’s just pure business.” Biden promises to build an early warning mechanism to detect and deal with the next pandemic. Biden also questions whether the Communist China really wants to get to the bottom of COVID-19.