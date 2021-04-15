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CNN Suffers a Mostly Peaceful Assault
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20 views • April 15, 2021
CNN Not even the media darling to the left that is CNN is safe from attacks on the ground during these BLM protest, where a water bottle nearly knocked out a cnn crew member
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
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