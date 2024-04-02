Alex Jones, Conservative Controlled Op, Steven Crowder, Hannah Davis vs. Candace Owens, MAGA vs. Marxist, What is “Truth”?

Topic list:
* Who is “Alex Jones”: —facts verses deductions
* Does his 2000 documentary “debunk” the theory that he is a surgically-altered Bill Hicks?
* “Alternative media” through the years: what does it prove?
* Alex Jones is clearly a caricature of “journalism” yet he continues to land substantive interviews: why? How?
* Does Alex Jones owe “grieving Sandy Hook families” a billion dollars?
* The joke writing crew of Steve Crowder: are they any good? If not, why?
* From “Project Veritas” to the Geek Critiquers: everyone goes in or through Steven Crowder.
* True “satire” vs. “satirical ‘news’”.
* Is Gary “Nerdrotic” Buechler’s skyrocketing success thanks to Freemasonry?
* Chrissie Mayr and Owen Benjamin on Steven Crowder: Johnny’s take.
* The closet homosexuals of “Conservative talk”.
* Johnny’s solution to both “Israel vs. Palestine” and having vaccine-injured children.
* “Pearly Things” Davis is FOR Steven Crowder, Candace Owens is AGAINST him. NEITHER get it right, here’s why.
* Hannah “Pearly Things” Davis is a Roman Catholic mess (which is why she’s a superstar talker).
* James David Manning is against the Protestant Referation (but he’s for teenage girls in his church).
* How Steven Crowder treated the guys who made him funny.
* Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire—what do the Geek Critiquers get right and what do they miss? (actually, a lot).
* Jimmy Dore’s live panel: is it worth the watch or are they just controlled opposition?
* “MAGA vs. Marxist”: Johnny breaks down what’s REALLY behind them both.
* There’s only one way to be boldly for the Truth.
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
Hawkeye's blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Jesus Saved Darnell
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC
NinjaAlex420
https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420
Danny
John Paul Harkins
https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins
