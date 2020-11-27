© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid 19 SCAM & 5G Information NOT mentioned by the Elite's Controlled Alternative Media- pt 10
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • November 27, 2020
Here are many things throughput my posts that the big and Elite Support and assist in spearing half-truths and shielding the guilty with a big smile on their dramatic performances-
You will get the whole truth as I know it; with me and things that I post for you- I'm not a bull-crapper actor and I don't deceive anyone- Share and sib everywhere that I post- gwt
00143
You will get the whole truth as I know it; with me and things that I post for you- I'm not a bull-crapper actor and I don't deceive anyone- Share and sib everywhere that I post- gwt
00143
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.