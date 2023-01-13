Donald Lee - WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?
Donald Lee is a writer, historian, spiritualist and strategist who talks about his new book, ‘What the Hell is Going on?’ The Web of Fraud that is Enslaving Everyone and How We Can Escape to Freedom.’ This is going to be an influential book. Donald’s research is incredible as is his ability to explain it in simple, captivating terms. Listen to learn how can each ‘escape to freedom’.
Donald Lee: https://www.cominghomespirit.com/
