Nobody is free until Palestine is free

Mr. Lumumba Amin, the son of former Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada, said that ending the suffering in Africa begins with freeing Palestine. Amin accused Israel and its allies of financing wars and unrest in Africa to divert the world’s focus from genocide in Gaza.
