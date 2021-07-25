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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 9) Does the FBI know what they are doing? - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • July 25, 2021
Somebody at the FBI does, but does the FBI agents know what is going on? The only way to face the FBI and CIA agents is to show them the truth and educate them about the Public Law. Regardless if they deserve kindness or not, educating them is a public interest, since most of them don't know the harm they are causing serving criminal cartel. To all FBI and CIA agents, indoctrination is harming you, your family, and your country. Come back home, leave the slavery Sea Jurisdiction system, get to know what is going on, join your assembly. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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