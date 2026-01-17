CTP (20260122 S3EJanSpecial7) Steve Frazier Self Sabatoge BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EJanSpecial7) Self-Sabotage and The Hidden Costs Of Everyday Habits

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We explore how self-sabotage hides in daily habits and how humility, faith, and clear choices restore agency. We focus on caffeine’s overlooked risks in pregnancy, practical tools to rewire habits and sleep, and why questioning assumptions can protect your family.

• trading victim mindset for personal responsibility

• defining self-sabotage across physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial pillars

• caffeine’s benefits versus costs in real life

• fetal risk from caffeine and why timing matters

• mirror work, affirmations, and gratitude routines

• reprogramming the subconscious at wake and sleep

• cognitive dissonance, herd thinking, and how to think clearly

• stress, sleep debt, and long-term health tradeoffs

• EMFs, claimed immune effects, and mitigation resources

• where to find tools, references, and coaching support

