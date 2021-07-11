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Relaxing stress relief meditation sleeping healthy and morning Music with birds
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31 views • July 11, 2021
Music can have a profound effect on both the emotions and the body. Faster music can make you feel more alert and concentrate better. ... A slower tempo can quiet your mind and relax your muscles, making you feel soothed while releasing the stress of the day. Music is effective for relaxation and stress management.
https://youtube.com/channel/UCEsSjxmV6IhtipdbKdr0k1g
https://youtube.com/channel/UCEsSjxmV6IhtipdbKdr0k1g
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