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A blood sacrifice?
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62 views • November 11, 2021
Many thanks to TruNews for images and footage.
Astroworld staff instructed to refer to dead concertgoers as 'Smurfs,' according to event plan
Event organizers told staff to never to use 'dead' or 'deceased' over the radio
https://www.chron.com/culture/article/Travis-Scott-Astroworld-security-Smurfs-16605410.php
Astroworld staff instructed to refer to dead concertgoers as 'Smurfs,' according to event plan
Event organizers told staff to never to use 'dead' or 'deceased' over the radio
https://www.chron.com/culture/article/Travis-Scott-Astroworld-security-Smurfs-16605410.php
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