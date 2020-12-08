Nurse in Edmonton Alberta - History of Covid19 in Canada from Feb to Dec 2020

With confidence in her voice, this Nurse in Edmonton Alberta speaks from her heart, what she sees going on all around her. From what they as health care workers were told back in Feb 2020. To what actually transpired and what they learned. She then tells what is going on, and what they as health care workers have to deal with in the face of this pandemic.



She wears her heart on her sleeve, you can hear her passion, her love for people and why she is a nurse. It is people like her that I have the utmost respect for.



Karen, thank you from all of us in Canada.