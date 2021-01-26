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LIN WOOD WHISTLEBLOWER: SETH RICH WAS MURDERED - DEEP STATE DOUBLE CROSS END-RUN [REUPLOAD]
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1203 views • January 26, 2021
Seth Rich was originally supposed to be beaten and robbed, then MURIEL BOWSER and DONNA BRAZIL were to wait for him at the hospital to retrieve the flash drive (BOTH COMPLICIT IN MURDER NOW). Rod Rosenstein did an end run, hiring a DEA henchman and assassin (Dirty Tricks Squad), who then hired two MS-13 gang members to kill Seth. The goal was to swap Seth's flash drive, that he kept on his person, because it implicated RR in RUSSIA GATE. That's right, under wikileaks direction, Seth Rich, a Bernie Sanders supporter, went into DNC computers for a second time, and got way more than he thought, and was killed for it! SETH RICH WAS MURDERED BECAUSE HE HAD PROOF THAT RUSSIA GATE WAS A PLANNED FRAUD. The DEA henchman then assassinated the two MS-13 gang members that killed Seth Rich. This is how the Deep State operates, people. WAKE UP!!!
https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa - Link dump.
https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa - Link dump.
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