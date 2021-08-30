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Investigative Journalist Predicts: MILLIONS OF PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM COVID "VACCINE"
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230 views • August 30, 2021
Vaccinated are Walkind Dead - and if you are jabbed you are a danger to society and should be isolated so you don't shedd poison spike proteins.
Mike Adams with Alex jones predict MILLIONS or more deaths from experimental gene therapy.
Time to stop cabal is running out and billions of sheeple line up voluntarily for poison jab.
source:
InfoWars
Mike Adams with Alex jones predict MILLIONS or more deaths from experimental gene therapy.
Time to stop cabal is running out and billions of sheeple line up voluntarily for poison jab.
source:
InfoWars
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