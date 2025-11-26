BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Lee Merritt - Parasites：Cancer & Turbo Cancer Breakthrough
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
1977 views • 2 days ago

Dr. Lee Merritt joins Maria Zeee to discuss a groundbreaking study that reveals parasites cause cancer, and many other diseases. There's a reason the COVID regime and Big Pharma didn't want people to use Ivermectin on which the Parasite Movie reveals it all!

 

- Fenbendazole from 'FenBen Lab' offers free worldwide shipping...
  https://fenbenlab.com/product/fenbendazole-capsules-444mg/


- The Ultimate Detox and Parasite cleanse...
  https://welloflifehealing.com/ultimate-detox

  https://welloflifehealing.com/full-parasite-cleanse


- Hydrogen Peroxide (Viva Doria Hydrogen Peroxide, 3 Percent, Food Grade)...
  https://www.amazon.ca/Viva-Doria-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Percent/dp/B0CSB4CMPV/

  https://www.amazon.com/Viva-Doria-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Percent/dp/B094TGLD96/

 

- Chlorine Dioxide - the All One Wellness now link below is for Canada and the U.S.
  https://allonewellnessnow.com/collections/pure-cds-3000-ppm-and-chlorine-dioxide-kits-buy-in-the-united-states
  https://www.amazon.ca/AllOne-Wellness-Activator-Purification-Emergencies/dp/B09JW5CYR1

- This is probably the best Herbal Medicine resource on the internet...

  https://www.holisticherbalist.org/
  https://www.holisticherbalist.org/herbs

- Created by Mike Adams, this is the best AI search engine for Health and Wellness...

  https://brightu.ai/wellness

 

Visit https://www.parasitemovie.com/ to watch the full length video for FREE

 

 

 

Tags: Parasite, parasites, Cancer, Fenbendazole, FenBen, Ivermectin, detox, cleanse, ultimate detox, ultimate cleanse, Chlorine Dioxide, CDS, HP, Hydrogen Peroxide, Herbal Medicine, diseases, COVID, jabs, Pharma, Big Pharma, Parasite Movie, AI, BrightU AI, Maria Zeee, Dr Lee Merritt, Mike Adams, Dr Bryan Ardis


cancermike adamsbig pharmachlorine dioxidedetoxaidiseasesparasitesherbal medicinehydrogen peroxidefenbendazoleparasitecleansecdsjabscovidivermectindr lee merritthpdr bryan ardismaria zeeefenbenparasite movieultimate detoxultimate cleanse
