Dr. Lee Merritt - Parasites：Cancer & Turbo Cancer Breakthrough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Lee Merritt joins Maria Zeee to discuss a groundbreaking study that reveals parasites cause cancer, and many other diseases. There's a reason the COVID regime and Big Pharma didn't want people to use Ivermectin on which the Parasite Movie reveals it all!
- Fenbendazole from 'FenBen Lab' offers free worldwide shipping...
https://fenbenlab.com/product/fenbendazole-capsules-444mg/
- The Ultimate Detox and Parasite cleanse...
https://welloflifehealing.com/ultimate-detox
https://welloflifehealing.com/full-parasite-cleanse
- Hydrogen Peroxide (Viva Doria Hydrogen Peroxide, 3 Percent, Food Grade)...
https://www.amazon.ca/Viva-Doria-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Percent/dp/B0CSB4CMPV/
https://www.amazon.com/Viva-Doria-Hydrogen-Peroxide-Percent/dp/B094TGLD96/
- Chlorine Dioxide - the All One Wellness now link below
is for Canada and the U.S.
https://allonewellnessnow.com/collections/pure-cds-3000-ppm-and-chlorine-dioxide-kits-buy-in-the-united-states
https://www.amazon.ca/AllOne-Wellness-Activator-Purification-Emergencies/dp/B09JW5CYR1
- This is probably the best Herbal Medicine resource on the internet...
https://www.holisticherbalist.org/
https://www.holisticherbalist.org/herbs
- Created by Mike Adams, this is the best AI search engine for Health and Wellness...
Visit https://www.parasitemovie.com/ to watch the full length video for FREE
Tags: Parasite, parasites, Cancer, Fenbendazole, FenBen, Ivermectin, detox, cleanse, ultimate detox, ultimate cleanse, Chlorine Dioxide, CDS, HP, Hydrogen Peroxide, Herbal Medicine, diseases, COVID, jabs, Pharma, Big Pharma, Parasite Movie, AI, BrightU AI, Maria Zeee, Dr Lee Merritt, Mike Adams, Dr Bryan Ardis