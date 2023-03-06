https://gettr.com/post/p2aiimj11d4

【[email protected] 】3/4/2023：American youth Aleksei Sincerbeaux, Myles Clarkson and Michael Bartel pointed out that the CCP is well aware of America’s weakness, which has always arisen from within. The CCP is exploiting this weakness to hurt America, but an increasing number of young Americans are awakening to the threat imposed by the CCP

#nfsc #ccpinfiltration #ccpthreats #communism #generationz





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023： 学生和上班族阿列克谢∙辛塞波，迈尔斯∙克拉克森，迈克尔∙巴特尔：中共很清楚美国的弱点在美国内部，他们正在利用美国这个弱点伤害美国，而越来越多的美国年轻人正在觉醒。

#新中国联邦 #中共渗透 #中共威胁 #共产主义 #00后





