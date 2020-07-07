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Power Your Body, Quiet Your Mind, and Become a Peak Performer with Aaron Alexander
Biohacking Secrets
Biohacking Secrets
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2 views • July 07, 2020
New podcast interview with Aaron Alexander, a manual therapist and movement coach who has helped the world’s best athletes, celebrities and every one in between to relieve pain, increase strength and optimize their movement. In addition, he hosts the top-rated Align Podcast which features the world’s thought leaders on all things movement and wellness.

Aaron is the founder of the Align Method™, an integrated approach of functional movement and self-care that has helped thousands of people to relieve pain and move optimally in daily life. In this episode, we discuss why everyone needs to be on the ground every day, 5 movement principles for a stronger body, and simple ways to hack your autonomic nervous system. To see the full show notes, please visit http://blog.biohackingsecrets.com.

Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
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movementbiohackerbiohackingnaturalfunctionalflexibilitybiohacking-secretsanthony-diclementiaaron-alexanderalign-method
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